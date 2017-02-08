Standing orders passed

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Disaster Inia Seruiratu during the parliament session on Tuesday. Picture: RAMA

Update: 1:29PM PARLIAMENT has passed the review of its Standing Orders.

The review was conducted by the Parliament's Standing Orders Committee and brought to the House as a motion by the Leader of Government in Parliament, Inia Seruiratu.

Under the new provisions, the rules pertaining to the presentation of petitions to Parliament were changed.

The old Standing Order 37 which was amended last year stated that following the presentation of a petition by a member, that member must move a motion that Parliament vote on whether the petition is to be referred to the Standing Committee under which the subject matter of the petition falls.

Now, under the new changes, the member moving the motion may make a statement on the reasons for referring the petition to the Standing Committee, and the time limit for the statement was 20 minutes.

The new amendment further stated that there should not be debate on the statement, but if the motion was moved by a member of the Opposition, the Leader of Government in Parliament or his designate or if the motion is moved by a member of the government, the Leader of the Opposition or his or her designate, may comment on the statement for no more than five minutes.

National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad labeled the new change as ridiculous, saying it curtailed the views of the people and their freedoms to bring issues to the Parliament as stated in the Constitution.

Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) parliamentarian, Viliame Gavoka said a petition was the only means for the people to influence the agenda of Parliament.

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the presentation of petitions to Parliament was being held out by the Opposition as the only means of democracy.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said this was not true.

He said the respective parliamentary committees could still go out to the people and listen to them.