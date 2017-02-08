Fiji Time: 7:01 PM on Wednesday 8 February

Los Angeles passengers must get in early

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Update: 1:20PM PASSENGERS on Fiji Airways flight FJ 810 from Nadi to Los Angeles tonight must get to the Nadi International Airport early.

Manager Public Relations Jessan Doton said this was because road access to the airport may become difficult when high tide occurs at around 4.30pm (Fiji time) today.

The flight is expected to depart as scheduled at 9.40pm (Fiji time).

"Guests are advised to keep checking Flight Status on website www.fijiairways.com for up to date information regarding all flight times," Ms Doton said.

Update 1.25pm

Cancelled: Fiji Link FJ181 Nadi-Rotuma and FJ180 Rotuma-Nadi.








