Los Angeles passengers must get in early

Update: 1:20PM PASSENGERS on Fiji Airways flight FJ 810 from Nadi to Los Angeles tonight must get to the Nadi International Airport early.
Manager
Public Relations Jessan Doton said this was because road access to the airport
may become difficult when high tide occurs at around 4.30pm (Fiji time) today.
The flight
is expected to depart as scheduled at 9.40pm (Fiji time).
"Guests are
advised to keep checking Flight Status on website www.fijiairways.com for up to
date information regarding all flight times," Ms Doton said.
Update 1.25pm
Cancelled: Fiji Link FJ181 Nadi-Rotuma and FJ180 Rotuma-Nadi.