NDMO orders restriction

Update: 1:10PM The National Disaster Management Office has issued a restriction of movement advisory for the Western Division.

In light of the continuous heavy rain in the region and floods in Tavua, Rakiraki, Nadi, and Lautoka, the NDMO said people should reconsider movements and travel in these areas for their own safety.

Parents are advised to keep children and toddlers away from flooded waters and waterways.

Drivers and pedestrians are urged not cross flooded waters as it is always difficult to determine depth of floodwaters and strength of currents.

The NDMO and the Divisional Emergency Operation Centers are closely monitoring the situation.

Travellers are advised the following pocket areas of the highway are flooded: