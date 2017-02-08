Farmers must move livestock

Update: 12:56PM FARMERS who reside in flood prone areas are being advised to move their animals, machineries and farm implements to higher ground and to secure their livestock sheds.
The
Ministry of Agriculture is advising the farmers to take precautionary measures
following a heavy rain warning that is in force for the Fiji group.
The
Ministry said farmers are urged to take heed of weather advisories and to
secure their property, livestock and monitor their crops in flood prone areas
to avoid losses during flooding.
"Planting
materials can be moved to higher grounds which can be used after flood waters
have receded."
"Farmers
have also been advised to be wary of culverts and other waterways created by
floods and to keep family members and animals away from them."