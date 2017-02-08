Fiji Time: 7:01 PM on Wednesday 8 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Farmers must move livestock

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Update: 12:56PM FARMERS who reside in flood prone areas are being advised to move their animals, machineries and farm implements to higher ground and to secure their livestock sheds.

The Ministry of Agriculture is advising the farmers to take precautionary measures following a heavy rain warning that is in force for the Fiji group.

The Ministry said farmers are urged to take heed of weather advisories and to secure their property, livestock and monitor their crops in flood prone areas to avoid losses during flooding.

"Planting materials can be moved to higher grounds which can be used after flood waters have receded."

"Farmers have also been advised to be wary of culverts and other waterways created by floods and to keep family members and animals away from them."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64670.6277
JPY 55.780352.7803
GBP 0.39100.3830
EUR 0.45900.4470
NZD 0.67890.6459
AUD 0.64670.6217
USD 0.49300.4760

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Nadi shut down
  2. Buca bay lad leads RKS
  3. 'Waste of time'
  4. Ministry sends doctor home
  5. Ba river levels critical
  6. A proud moment for Pillay family
  7. Stay home!
  8. 4 companies pay up
  9. West commuters stranded
  10. Guilty of rape

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  3. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  4. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  5. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  6. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  7. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  8. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  9. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  10. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)