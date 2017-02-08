Farmers must move livestock

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:56PM FARMERS who reside in flood prone areas are being advised to move their animals, machineries and farm implements to higher ground and to secure their livestock sheds.

The Ministry of Agriculture is advising the farmers to take precautionary measures following a heavy rain warning that is in force for the Fiji group.

The Ministry said farmers are urged to take heed of weather advisories and to secure their property, livestock and monitor their crops in flood prone areas to avoid losses during flooding.

"Planting materials can be moved to higher grounds which can be used after flood waters have receded."

"Farmers have also been advised to be wary of culverts and other waterways created by floods and to keep family members and animals away from them."

