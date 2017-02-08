Flood waters swamp Rakiraki rural

Update: 12:50PM PEOPLE and vehicles trying to get through or into Rakiraki Town scrambled to safety as flood water swamped the Naqoro Flats leading into the rural centre.
Rarawai Penang Cane Producers Association acting
executive manager Ronald Kumar said heavy rain continues to fall in and around
Rakiraki.
Authorities have officially closed traffic into and
out of the central business district area and imposed a restriction of movement
in Rakiraki.
The Fiji Meteorological Service says a flood
warning remains in force for Rakiraki Town and all areas downstream of Rakiraki
station.
The
water level at Rakiraki station was 3.02m at 10.30am which is 1.02m above the
warning level and decreasing, however, people are being warning against
venturing near waterways until the all clear is given.