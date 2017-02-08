Flood waters swamp Rakiraki rural

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:50PM PEOPLE and vehicles trying to get through or into Rakiraki Town scrambled to safety as flood water swamped the Naqoro Flats leading into the rural centre.

Rarawai Penang Cane Producers Association acting executive manager Ronald Kumar said heavy rain continues to fall in and around Rakiraki.

Authorities have officially closed traffic into and out of the central business district area and imposed a restriction of movement in Rakiraki.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a flood warning remains in force for Rakiraki Town and all areas downstream of Rakiraki station.

The water level at Rakiraki station was 3.02m at 10.30am which is 1.02m above the warning level and decreasing, however, people are being warning against venturing near waterways until the all clear is given.