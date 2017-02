/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ba town is officially closed for business. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

Update: 12:47PM BA Towns is officially closed for business, council CEO Dip Narayan has confirmed.

Parts of the municipal market and taxi stand is under water and the river is expected to burst its banks within the next hour.

Mr Narayan said with water levels are expected to increase with high tide expected at 4pm.

The Namosau bridge is also under water.

Provincial Administrator Ravuama Nagatalevu said three evacuation centres are open - namely Votua, Vatulaulau and Khalsa College.