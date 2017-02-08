Rakiraki closed to everyone

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Citizen pictures of Rakiraki traffic as the town sends people home. Picture: Saiasi Namusu

Update: 12:46PM RAKIRAKI is officially closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Movement into and out of the town area has been restricted as flood waters continue to rise.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a flood warning remains in force for Rakiraki Town and all areas downstream of Rakiraki station.

The water level at Rakiraki station was 3.02m at 10.30am which is 1.02m above the warning level and decreasing, however, people are being warning against venturing near waterways until the all clear is given.