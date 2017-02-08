Nadi shut down

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Citizen pictures from a Nadi resident of the town bus stand. Picture: WILLIAM OTTERBACH

Update: 12:44PM THE Nadi River has burst its banks and the town will be closed from 2pm.

The Ba River is also about to burst its banks while flood waters have already entered Rakiraki Town this morning.

Flooding that had occurred over the past two days was linked to drainage issues in all three centres.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a flood warning remains in force for Rakiraki Town and downstream of Rakiraki station, Votualevu station, Nadi brdige station and downstream of Nadi River.

A flood warning is also in force for the low lying areas and areas adjacent to Toge station and downstream of the Ba River.

A flood alert remains in force for the low lying areas and small streams adjacent to Emuri station

and downstream of Semo River.

A flood alert remains in force for the low lying areas and small streams adjacent to other major rivers for the whole of Fiji.

The water level at Rakiraki station was 3.02m at 10.30am which is 1.02m above the warning level and decreasing.

The level at Nadi bridge station was 5.33m which is 0.83m above warning level and increasing.

The level at Votualevu station was 7.36m which is 1.36m above warning level and decreasing.

The level at Toge station was 6.0m which is at warning level and increasing.

The level at Emuri station was 4.79m which is 0.79m above alert level and decreasing.