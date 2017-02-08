Nadi shut down

Update: 12:44PM
THE Nadi River has burst its banks and the town will be closed from 2pm.
The Ba
River is also about to burst its banks while flood waters have already entered
Rakiraki Town this morning.
Flooding
that had occurred over the past two days was linked to drainage issues in all
three centres.
The Fiji
Meteorological Service says a flood warning remains in force for Rakiraki Town
and downstream of Rakiraki station, Votualevu station, Nadi brdige station and
downstream of Nadi River.
A flood
warning is also in force for the low lying areas and areas adjacent to Toge
station and downstream of the Ba River.
A flood
alert remains in force for the low lying areas and small streams adjacent to
Emuri station
and
downstream of Semo River.
A flood
alert remains in force for the low lying
areas and small streams adjacent to other major rivers for the whole of Fiji.
The water
level at Rakiraki station was 3.02m at 10.30am which is 1.02m above the warning
level and decreasing.
The level
at Nadi bridge station was 5.33m which is 0.83m above warning level and
increasing.
The level
at Votualevu station was 7.36m which is 1.36m above warning level and
decreasing.
The level
at Toge station was 6.0m which is at warning level and increasing.
The level
at Emuri station was 4.79m which is 0.79m above alert level and decreasing.