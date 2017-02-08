Police monitor Bau tikina speed

Update: 12:39PM DRIVERS speeding along the Bau Tikina bypass road in Tailevu have been brought to the attention of Police.
Spokesperson Ana Naisoro said they had received
reports from concerned residents about the behaviour of drivers using that
bypass road.
She said in light of the prevailing weather
situation, drivers were advised to take every necessary precaution.
"The combination of rain and slippery road
condition is a serious safety concern and drivers are reported to be speeding
potentially putting themselves and others' lives at risk," Ms Naisoro said.