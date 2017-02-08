Police monitor Bau tikina speed

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:39PM DRIVERS speeding along the Bau Tikina bypass road in Tailevu have been brought to the attention of Police.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro said they had received reports from concerned residents about the behaviour of drivers using that bypass road.

She said in light of the prevailing weather situation, drivers were advised to take every necessary precaution.

"The combination of rain and slippery road condition is a serious safety concern and drivers are reported to be speeding potentially putting themselves and others' lives at risk," Ms Naisoro said.