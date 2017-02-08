West commuters stranded

Update: 11:57AM VEHICLES and people travelling between Lautoka and Nadi are stranded on the Queens Road at Waimalika and Lomolomo.
Trevor Whippy, a Nadi businessman, said while many
understood that they were unable to travel due to floodwaters, the disruption
in travel left many frustrated.
Water levels around Sabeto have continued to rise.
A flood warning remains in force for Rakiraki Town and
downstream of Rakiraki station.
Votualevu station, Nadi brdige station and downstream of the
Nadi River.
A flood alert remains in force for Toge station and
downstream of Ba River
Emuri station and downstream of Semo river.
A flood alert also remains in force for low lying areas and
small streams adjacent to other major rivers for the whole of Fiji.