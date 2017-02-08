Fiji Time: 12:05 PM on Wednesday 8 February

West commuters stranded

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Update: 11:57AM VEHICLES and people travelling between Lautoka and Nadi are stranded on the Queens Road at Waimalika and Lomolomo.

Trevor Whippy, a Nadi businessman, said while many understood that they were unable to travel due to floodwaters, the disruption in travel left many frustrated.

Water levels around Sabeto have continued to rise.

A flood warning remains in force for Rakiraki Town and downstream of Rakiraki station.

Votualevu station, Nadi brdige station and downstream of the Nadi River.

A flood alert remains in force for Toge station and downstream of Ba River

Emuri station and downstream of Semo river.

A flood alert also remains in force for low lying areas and small streams adjacent to other major rivers for the whole of Fiji.








