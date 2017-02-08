Paipai community beg for permanent crossing

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:36AM RESIDENTS in Paipai, Lautoka, are imploring authorities to look for a permanent solution to issues they face with an Irish crossing used by hundreds of commuters, many of them workers and students.

Inundated after heavy rain this week, some residents could not go to work while school children remained home because one of the crossings was also washed away.



According to community member Faiyaz Ali, the issue was nothing new for them.



"We have been experiencing this for so many years now," he said.



"Students have not gone to school - this flooding doesn't allow them to go to school because parents want their children to be safe."



He said with bus services in the area halted temporarily, people had to make their way to the main road by foot.



"The crossing is washed away and inaccessible after heavy rain. That is why we need a more permanent solution so people in this area don't go through this again."

In its brief yesterday, the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) said the action of FRA contractors would be determined once water levels receded.



A number of roads in rural parts of Lautoka were also flooded during the heavy downpour.