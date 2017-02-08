Ba businesses proactive about merchandise

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Water levels continue to rise in tributaries leading to the Ba River. Picture RONALD KUMAR

Update: 11:06AM BUSINESS owners in Ba are taking no chances and moving merchandise and goods to elevated areas at the Ba River continues to rise.

Ronald Kumar, acting executive manager at the Rarawai Penang Cane Producers Association, said the Naqoro Flats was already under water and parts of the Ba Municipal Market and bus station were also under water.

A flood warning remains in force for Rakiraki Town and downstream of Rakiraki station.

Votualevu station, Nadi brdige station and downstream of the Nadi River.

A flood alert remains in force for Toge station and downstream of Ba River

Emuri station and downstream of Semo river.

A flood alert also remains in force for low lying areas and small streams adjacent to other major rivers for the whole of Fiji.