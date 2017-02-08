Rakiraki shop owners move stock to higher ground

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:05AM RAKIRAKI shop owners and market vendors are rushing to move stock to higher ground as they prepare to face floods for the second time this week.

Business owner Simadri Narayan said people were in very low spirits.

"We have been asking for dredging to done in the Rakiraki River for years but nothing has been done and we continue to suffer every time there is heavy rain," he said.

Mr Narayan said flood waters have entered the town and families are rushing to secure their homes and to ensure their children are safe.