Two systems worry weathermen

Update: 11:04AM THE Fiji Meteorological Service says while another low pressure system is expected to affect the country from Friday, the concern at the moment is tropical depression 09F.

"Rain will continue for the next two days and the ground is already saturated and we have seen the effects of this with flooding being a major concern in all centres in the Western Division," a statement from the weather service said.

"We ask that people living in low-lying areas, in areas located near waterways and areas prone to flooding to start taking the necessary precautions now."

A flood warning remains in force for Rakiraki Town and downstream of Rakiraki station.

Votualevu station, Nadi bridge station and downstream of the Nadi River.

A flood alert remains in force for Toge station and downstream of Ba River

Emuri station and downstream of Semo river.

A flood alert also remains in force for low lying areas and small streams adjacent to other major rivers for the whole of Fiji.

At 9am the level at Rakiraki station was 3.15m which is 1.15m above warning level and increasing.

The level at Votualevu station was 7.8m, which is 1.8m above warning level and increasing.

The level at Nadi bridge station was 5.16m, which is 0.66m above warning level and increasing.

The level at Toge station was 5.81m, which is 1.81m above alert level and increasing.

The level at Emuri station was 5.06m, which is 1.3m above alert level and decreasing.