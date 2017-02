More downpour flood roads into closure

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:02AM HEAVY downpour in the Western Division has led to more flooding and road closures.

The following is an update of weather status and road closures in the division as of 9am:

Tavua

- Light showers;

- Nil report of flooding;

- Nabuna Village Road and Vanuakula Village Road under 1 ft water.

Vatukoula

- Experiencing heavy rain;

- Nil report of flooding.

Ba

- Heavy rain;

- Mataniqara Rd - closed;

- Varadoli Cemetery Road - closed.

Lautoka

- Heavy rain;

- Vuda Backroad closed to all traffic;

- Paipai Bridge - 6ft under water, Banaras Road, Natabua Seaside, Savu bridge - 7ft under water, Lovu seaside, Drasa Vitogo near Tilak High School, Field 40 Road, Natabua junction, Saru Navula bridge;

- Kings Road from Lomolomo to Waimalika closed to all traffic.

Sabeto

- Heavy rain;

- Naboutini bridge - 3ft under water;

- Masimasi bridge - 3ft under water;

- Sabeto junction - 2ft under water;

- Sabeto flat flooded;

- Sabeto Valley Road (Nasova to Naboutini) closed to all traffic;

- Navadraga bridge - 4ft under water;

- Nadele bridge - 3ft under water

Namaka

- Light showers;

- Fasa Ave, Carreras Rd Votualevu, Nasoso Road, Waimalika Road, Malawai bridge - 2ft under water.

Nadi

- Drizzling;

- Nadi back road partly closed to traffic;

- Saravi closed;

- Navo bridge 1m under water.

Sigatoka

- Rain stopped;

- Raiwaqa bridge - 2ft;

- Kavanagasau bridge (Stable), 2ft under water;

- Lawai bridge - 1ft under water;

- Nadroumai bridge - 2ft.