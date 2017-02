/ Front page / News

Update: 10:43AM STAY home! People in the Western Division have been urged to take heed of warnings from police and return to the safety of their homes.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Rusiate Tudravu said it was worrying to note that people were standing and crowding near rivers that were about to burst its banks

At this hour officers in Nadi are at major waterways and sending home people who are not taking heed of warnings..