No comment from Education Minister

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Year 3 students of Nasau/Tuatua Primary School inside their tent classrooms. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy has made no comment on the plight of Koro Island students still studying in tents a year after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Parents on the island have raised concerns about the wellbeing of their children who are still studying under temporary shelters during this adverse weather.

The issues raised included the use of tents during heavy rain and tents becoming too hot to study in on sunny days.

A video of students from Koro was posted on social media last week and showed how students tried to keep dry in their tents.

Eminoni Raqio from Nasau Village on Koro, whose children attend Tuatua Nasau Primary School and Koro High School, said he was worried if students continued to use the temporary shelters, classes would be affected and students could also get sick.

"The topic of our children still studying in tents is the centre of conversation for most parents in the village but there is nothing that we can do about it," Mr Raqio said.

"The change in weather that we have been experiencing in the past few days and that is heavy rainfall is really a worry as we continue to send our children to school."