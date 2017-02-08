Fiji Time: 12:06 PM on Wednesday 8 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ministry sends doctor home

Litia Cava
Wednesday, February 08, 2017

THE doctor involved in 10 botched circumcisions in Labasa last year has been terminated, Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar confirmed on Monday.

Ms Akbar revealed this after a question raised with her on the number of staff members the ministry had to terminate after complaints from the public.

The boys had to be circumcised twice after the first procedure allegedly caused infection and swelling to their genitals.

"This was a case involving the circumcision of some boys which went wrong, I was informed that the doctor was terminated and the investigation revealed it was due to negligence," Ms Akbar said.

"Family conferencing was done and follow-ups were also done with the family to ensure the children had undergone their surgery after they were counselled with the family," she said.

The minister stressed that every complaint raised with the ministry of staff negligence is dealt with accordingly.

"We have a team who look into the complaints received and we take actions according to the investigations," Ms Akbar said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64670.6277
JPY 55.780352.7803
GBP 0.39100.3830
EUR 0.45900.4470
NZD 0.67890.6459
AUD 0.64670.6217
USD 0.49300.4760

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Waste of time'
  2. A proud moment for Pillay family
  3. 4 companies pay up
  4. Border security
  5. Ministry sends doctor home
  6. Guilty of rape
  7. Halt to services
  8. Guide book for MPs
  9. Stay alert, says Bolalevu
  10. PARLIAMENT TODAY

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  3. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  4. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  5. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  6. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  7. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  8. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  9. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  10. Couple taken in by police Monday (06 Feb)