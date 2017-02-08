Ministry sends doctor home

/ Front page / News

THE doctor involved in 10 botched circumcisions in Labasa last year has been terminated, Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar confirmed on Monday.

Ms Akbar revealed this after a question raised with her on the number of staff members the ministry had to terminate after complaints from the public.

The boys had to be circumcised twice after the first procedure allegedly caused infection and swelling to their genitals.

"This was a case involving the circumcision of some boys which went wrong, I was informed that the doctor was terminated and the investigation revealed it was due to negligence," Ms Akbar said.

"Family conferencing was done and follow-ups were also done with the family to ensure the children had undergone their surgery after they were counselled with the family," she said.

The minister stressed that every complaint raised with the ministry of staff negligence is dealt with accordingly.

"We have a team who look into the complaints received and we take actions according to the investigations," Ms Akbar said.