Ministry to advise on toxic fish

Charlene Lanyon
Wednesday, February 08, 2017

FISHERIES Minister Semi Koroilavesau says the ministry will give out directives and advice to the public on the fish species that are contaminated by the ciguatera toxin and it is the public's decision whether to consume or avoid the fish species.

Mr Koroilavesau said the list of 20 fish species released by the ministry was to assist the public in making informed choices when catching, purchasing and selling fish.

"Many of these are in-shore fish but I don't think this should affect the fishermen. Everyone knows the fish contain the toxins but they still buy it," he said.

"It is only when they eat it too much and they get poisoned. You would not really know when you buy a fish whether it is poisonous or not. The fish trade will carry on.

"All the fish (listed) is the one we eat the most so fisheries will just give out the instructions and warnings on the fish, especially during the warmer periods of the year."

He said a meeting would be held soon with department officials to provide an update to the ciguatera fish poisoning workshop held in Suva in March last year.

The aim of that workshop was to advance and develop new ways of addressing ciguatera fish poisoning in the country, discuss data collection and reporting and treatment systems.

"I will go back to the office and talk to the officials and get an update on that and I would encourage them to do whatever was set out to be done from the outcomes of that workshop," he said.








