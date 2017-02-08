Fiji Time: 12:04 PM on Wednesday 8 February

Raising funds for physically disadvantaged children

Margaret Wise
Wednesday, February 08, 2017

INCLUSION is the magic word for a group of Sigatoka hotel workers who walked to raise funds to enhance the learning needs of children with disabilities.

On Monday, a new vocational workshop was opened at the Sigatoka Special School, the facility was constructed through funds raised in a walkathon organised by the sales staff of Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort.

Resort general manager Peter Hopgood said staff and management were committed to the local community. He commended his staff for their efforts in uplifting the standard of education in Sigatoka and for their compassion towards children with special needs.

"We are determined to make the province of Nadroga a better place for all Fijians to live," he said in a handover ceremony yesterday, officiated by regional education officer west, Setareki Rika.

Mr Rika said Government's inclusive and equitable education policies were focused on schools and students who faced challenges

"We are grateful that there is possibility that children with special needs will be able to realise their full potential thanks to Outrigger and the Sigatoka Special School.

"Thanks to the partnership, this is the beginning of a new journey for children who face more challenges than other kids."

Earlier in the day the resort held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of two new classrooms at the Conua District School. Hotel guests raised $70,000 of the total amount required while the local community contributed $10,000.








