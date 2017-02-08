Education partnership

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Regional senior education officer Setareki Rika, Tui Conua Ratu Luke Tawake and Outrigger Fiji GM Peter Hopgood at the groundbreaking ceremony at Conua District School. Picture: MARGARET WISE

A UNIQUE partnership between a Sigatoka school, its community and a popular resort could provide a model for other education centres.

This was the message from regional education officer Setareki Rika at the groundbreaking ceremony of an $80,000 two-classroom block at Conua District School yesterday.

Under a unique arrangement over the past seven years, guests and staff from Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and Spa have paid to participate in community projects at the school.

Unlike other projects, Outrigger insists on local community participation.

Guests will contribute $70,000 and the people of Conua $10,000.

"This is a model for other communities who are determined their children receive the best education possible," Mr Rika said.

"Making Fiji a knowledge-based society cannot be done by the ministry alone.

"We need the assistance of the local community and visionary businesses like Outrigger Fiji. "

Resort general manager Peter Hopgood said his staff was proud to have made a difference in the lives of the Conua children.

"We seriously feel that we are part of this community," he said.

"We have a saying at Outrigger that we only help those who help themselves and we would like to thank the school management for making a commitment to raise $10,000 to this project."

The classroom is expected to be completed by August this year.

Conua District School has a roll of 125 students.