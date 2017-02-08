Exercise options

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Former track athlete and fitness instructor, Litiana Miller. Picture: ATU RASEA

FORMER track athlete and fitness instructor Litiana Miller says it is imperative for people to eat healthy and exercise on a regular basis.

Mrs Miller, who is a Zumba (dancing exercise) instructor, emphasised the importance of maintaining and living a healthy life.

She said different people would require separate fitness levels to exercise regularly.

"If people want to start training from scratch they should train two or three days in a week to start off. These days can include physical, cardio or weight training," Mrs Miller said.

She added in Fiji, there were so many options when it came to choosing where and what form of exercises to perform.

"We are lucky we have a lot of options. Now there are a lot of group exercises going on. For example, I teach Zumba which is very popular among the locals. Together with the females, we have a good number of males joining us. We also have cross fit and box fit exercises to go with it."

She added it was important for individuals to maintain a proper diet while having an exercise plan.

"Some people have been exercising for so long but their diet doesn't match. Exercise is the first thing, and if you want to lose weight, basically people should start to eat healthy fruits and vegetables. Cut down on the carbs and not eat too much fried foods. People can have these foods in moderation."

Mrs Miller highlighted the impact rest and stress had on an individual.

"Apart from exercising and dieting, it is important to control the number of hours people sleep. People should get enough rest. The stress factor also plays an important part. People often work late at night and they also have to consider this," she said.

She also stated that corporate organisations should invest in their staff's health and welfare.

"I do believe organisations should allow their staff to take time out to exercise during working hours. At least some form of physical activity would do," she said.

"I have worked with some corporate companies on these, they start off good but in time people lose interest. They have commitment for work, have work pressure, they travel and also family commitments which interfere with their schedule.

"Companies need to take the initiative to help their workers."

She advised that proper eating habits and healthy lifestyle should start from home if people were to live long.

"All these important things start from home. If children see their parents following a healthy life, they will also follow that and will continue the trend. If parents drink and smoke and indulge in bad eating habits, then everyone will be affected."

She said despite all the commitments in one's life, they should take out some time for themselves to live longer.