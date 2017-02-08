Fiji Time: 12:05 PM on Wednesday 8 February

Wellness walk to address NCDs

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, February 08, 2017

ORGANISERS of the Colour Explosion Fiji are again preparing for another non-communicable diseases awareness campaign in Lautoka.

The fun walk dubbed Rang-De-Viti and translated as Let's Colour Fiji, aims to put a spotlight on the seven different NCDs that have been a major cause of deaths in the country.

This year organisers of the event are again putting together the Ministry of Health-supported five-kilometre wellness walk that has attracted thousands of participants since 2015.

The group stated that through the event it hoped to inspire and motivate members of the community to take better care of their health through better dietary habits including performing regular exercises.

The event has also garnered the support of Government and the Lautoka City Council when it began two years ago.

"Both years allowed The Colour Explosion to generate money from this event to purchase and donate to the Ministry of Health's Wellness Outreach Program at Lautoka Hospital once again," the group said.

"This year entry is free to attract as many participants as possible to assist us in empowering and educating the nation on NCDs.

"The venue has been moved to the Carnival grounds at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

"Colour Explosion white T-shirts are available for sale at $15 each.

"Corporate support has been wonderful and would be grateful for further support by cash or kind in helping make this event even better."

Colour Explosion was formed in 2014 by a group of professionals and community workers, who identified an important need to educate, empower and highlight NCDs.

The wellness walk will be held on February 18 at the Churchill Park Carnival Grounds at 7am.








