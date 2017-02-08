Guilty of rape

/ Front page / News

A 47-year-old man convicted of raping his 18-year-old niece was yesterday told such offenders would be severely punished to demonstrate that the court of law does not tolerate or sympathise with such offenders.

High Court Judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe made this comment while sentencing the man to 12 years and three months' imprisonment yesterday for eight counts of rape.

The offences happened on various occasions in Levuka in 2014. The accused had asked his niece to drop off his son's lunch box and when she did the accused pulled her into his house and raped her.

He forcefully held her and also threatened the complainant and her family not to tell anyone of the act. In his ruling, Justice Rajasinghe said rape was the worst form of sexual assault.

"It invades the person's physical and psychological freedom, causing myriad of heartbreaking trauma not only in the victim, but sometimes in the people who are close and dear to the victim," Justice Rajasinghe said.

Rape of women, he said was fast becoming a disturbing social concern as it had escalated in significant numbers.

"Therefore, the sentencing courts must adopt deterrence approach in punishing the offender of this nature, in order to deter offenders or other persons from committing offences of same or similar nature."

The accused will be eligible for parole after serving nine years and nine months.