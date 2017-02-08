Fiji Time: 12:04 PM on Wednesday 8 February

Detectives to take witness stand

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, February 08, 2017

DETECTIVES who investigated 16 people from Ra accused of inciting communal antagonism will take the witness stand during voire dire proceedings this week at the High Court in Lautoka.

The group of police officers from the Criminal Investigations Division in Suva led the inquiry in 2016 that resulted in the arrest of Tui Nalawa Ratu Epeli Niudamu, Sailasa Malani, Sereima Adidave Rokoadi, Nanise Nagusuca, Waisea Duailima, Isikeli Kabakoro, Laisiasa Mocevakaca, Emosi Toga, Waisake Racaca, Samuela Ligabalavu, Mikaele Gonerara, Josefa Natau, Sulutti Waqalala, Ulaiyasi Tuivono, Apolosi Qaliwawa and Iisapeci Natau.

The 16 are alleged to have formed their own government, calling it the Ra Sovereign Christian State. The group is also alleged to have formed their own Constitution called the Uluda Declaration. The group is charged with one count of inciting communal antagonism.








