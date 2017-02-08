Lawyer calls on DPP to withdraw charge

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Josaia Waqabaca with The Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley (left) and publisher/managing director Hank Arts outside the High Court in Suva yesterday. Picture: RAMA

THE lawyer representing Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula called on the Director of Public of Prosecutions to withdraw the charges against his client and two senior officials of The Fiji Times and Fiji Times Limited.

Ravula's lawyer Devanesh Sharma yesterday submitted disclosures clearly stating that the letter writer, Josaia Waqabaca was the one who made the statement and not the other four accused.

Ravula, Mr Waqabaca, The Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley, Fiji Times Ltd publisher Hank Arts and Fiji Times Ltd are charged with one count of inciting communal antagonism in relation to an article published by iTaukei newspaper Nai Lalakai on April 27 last year.

They were alleged to have made, or caused to be published a statement in the iTaukei language newspaper that was likely to incite dislike, hatred or antagonism of the Muslim community.

Mr Sharma distributed a copy of the charge sheet each to the defence and the State counsels in court.

He submitted that only the author could make a statement and everyone else disseminated the information.

Mr Sharma said the maker of the statement in the charge made reference to the author or proposer of the statement.

He said the DPP had stretched the criminal charge.

He also said any party who was charged with an offence needed to know what the specific charge they were answerable to was.

Mr Sharma said if the charge was not an offence under Section 65 2a (1) of the Crimes Decree of 2009 then the DPP ought to withdraw the charge.

The section states, "A person commits an indicatable offence (which is triable summarily) if the person by any communication whatsoever including electronic communication, or by signs or by visible representation intended by the person be read or heard, makes any statement or spreads any report which is likely to incite dislike or hatred or antagonism or any community, or".

He informed the court that no one can create wordings on a charge if the statutory was very clear.

Mr Sharma said there was a disjunctive word in the charge which read, "makes any statement" which was an offence and then the words "or spread any report".

He said the disclosures clearly stated the first accused was alleged to have made the statement while the other four were actually charged for causing it to be published.

He also asked the court why the offence in the charge read, "makes any statement" also captured the other four accused.

This, he said would be an argument the defence would run during trial.

State counsel Yogesh Prasad said the State would maintain the current charge against the four and he would refer the submissions made by Mr Sharma to his superiors.

Mr Arts, Wesley and Fiji Times Ltd lawyer Feizal Haniff also asked the court to note their objections to the charge.

Mr Haniff informed the court they had earlier written to the DPP to reconsider the charges.

Bail has been extended for all five.

They will reappear in court on March 9.