Cicia's tale of success

Litia Cava
Wednesday, February 08, 2017

THE documentary film of the success of Cicia High School in Lau was launched yesterday at the US Embassy in Suva.

Cicia High Schoiol was established in 2005 and students of the school had been achieving 100 per cent pass rate in Year 10 examination from 2007 to 2010 before it was exempted.

The external examination for Year 10 was removed by the Ministry of Education for all schools after 2010.

It further produced a 100 per cent pass rate in Year 12 in 2014 and 96.2 per cent pass rate in Year 13 examination for 2014.

The video highlighted how the remote island school managed to achieve a 100 per cent pass rate in external exams through the years despite the challenges.

Founding principal, Isikeli Karikaritu stated that he motivated students to compete among themselves.

"Lack of resources was something that most island schools are faced with so we did not focus on such issues and as the teacher leading the school, I was determined to drive my teachers to be focused," he said.

"It was not about competing against other schools, it was all about encouraging students and teachers to use the available resources and achieve the best in their education."

US ambassador to Fiji, Judith Cefkin, during her address highlighted how the entire island community contributed to the success of the school and students of Cicia High School.








