No 'special' pay request

/ Front page / News

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says no request was made for special cane payments to farmers this year.

He made the statement in Parliament this week after Opposition member Prem Singh asked why the Fiji Sugar Corporation did not make a special cane payment to canegrowers before the start of the new school year in January.

Mr Bainimarama said special payments were not part of the scheduled cane payments mandated under the Sugar Master Award.

Opposition member of Parliament Professor Biman Prasad then asked Mr Bainimarama why he authorised a special cane payment last year.

"Last year a request was made, there was no request made this year," Mr Bainimarama said.

Further to his original query, Mr Singh said it was the past practice of governments to advance monies to canefarmers.

He then asked whether the FSC was in a position to make advances on such requests.

"No, that has nothing to do with this," Mr Bainimarama said.

"I have answered this question already, Madam Speaker, when he initially asked as to why they were paid before and why they are not being paid now.

"I said that it was only paid before because it was requested, and that was it. It has nothing to do with anything else."