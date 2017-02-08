Fiji Time: 12:05 PM on Wednesday 8 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

No 'special' pay request

Shayal Devi
Wednesday, February 08, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says no request was made for special cane payments to farmers this year.

He made the statement in Parliament this week after Opposition member Prem Singh asked why the Fiji Sugar Corporation did not make a special cane payment to canegrowers before the start of the new school year in January.

Mr Bainimarama said special payments were not part of the scheduled cane payments mandated under the Sugar Master Award.

Opposition member of Parliament Professor Biman Prasad then asked Mr Bainimarama why he authorised a special cane payment last year.

"Last year a request was made, there was no request made this year," Mr Bainimarama said.

Further to his original query, Mr Singh said it was the past practice of governments to advance monies to canefarmers.

He then asked whether the FSC was in a position to make advances on such requests.

"No, that has nothing to do with this," Mr Bainimarama said.

"I have answered this question already, Madam Speaker, when he initially asked as to why they were paid before and why they are not being paid now.

"I said that it was only paid before because it was requested, and that was it. It has nothing to do with anything else."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64670.6277
JPY 55.780352.7803
GBP 0.39100.3830
EUR 0.45900.4470
NZD 0.67890.6459
AUD 0.64670.6217
USD 0.49300.4760

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Waste of time'
  2. A proud moment for Pillay family
  3. 4 companies pay up
  4. Border security
  5. Ministry sends doctor home
  6. Guilty of rape
  7. Halt to services
  8. Guide book for MPs
  9. Stay alert, says Bolalevu
  10. PARLIAMENT TODAY

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  3. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  4. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  5. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  6. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  7. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  8. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  9. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  10. Couple taken in by police Monday (06 Feb)