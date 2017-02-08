Fiji Time: 12:05 PM on Wednesday 8 February

Halt to services

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, February 08, 2017

BUS services in the Western Division were disrupted by the heavy rain yesterday as widespread flooding of low-lying areas were recorded.

A few services were closed in Rakiraki while some buses in Tavua, Ba and Lautoka were grounded.

Baitul Motors Limited director Faraz Baitul said this was the first time they stopped services to Nasivi.

"The Nasivi bridge was washed away and we're just waiting for the bridge to be repaired so we can resume," he said.

Ba's Empire Bus Service also stopped services to Vutuni where six settlements are located.

"The Vutuni bridge was washed away on Monday afternoon," said company manager Anil Kumar.

"There are no alternative routes to these places."

Meanwhile, Lautoka General Transport had to halt some of its rural services yesterday morning.

General manager Pyara Singh said some routes to Drasa and Lovu were closed off as water flooded some of the crossings.

The Fiji Roads Authority confirmed more than 55 roads were closed off to traffic yesterday.

Many of the roads were flooded while some were inaccessible because of damaged crossings and bridges.








