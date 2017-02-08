4 companies pay up

/ Front page / News

FOUR hardware companies under the Help for Homes initiative have paid a four per cent interest of $697,662 to Government for their rate of delivery of hardware materials.

Speaking in Parliament this week, Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said Government met hardware companies in December to discuss performance issues in regards to delivery of hardware materials.

"The companies were advised to significantly improve the rate of delivery or pay an interest rate of 4 per cent on the value of hardware delivery outstanding and that they will not also be permitted to participate in phase two of the initiative," he said.

"Since early December and with easing of the hardware supply shortages, we have seen a marked improvement in the overall availability of supply and delivery of the hardware items.

"We can significantly conclude, following the results that have been given to us, that with an outstanding amount of $57million at the end of July 2016, it now only stands at $9m."

The hardware companies that paid interest are:

* Local Hardware;

* Vinod Patel;

* RC Manubhai; and

* Carpenters.

"These four companies have also been excluded from the phase two of the Help for Homes initiative."

According to Mr Sayed-Khaiyum, despite the challenges in the current phase one of the Help for Homes initiative, a high level of recipients had received the full delivery of their supplies.

"In respect of shipping to maritime islands, Government employed the services of private shipping companies like Goundar Shipping to help expedite maritime deliveries and to incorporate simultaneous delivery.

"Shipping schedules now also include targeted delivery to villages whereby Government, in consultation to shipping companies, provide village names to hardware retailers to ensure their necessary logistics is provided where needed.

"Assistance for shipping to all the maritime islands including the Lomaiviti Group, Vanuabalavu, Taveuni and Yasawa Group will continue until the old orders have been delivered."

Since November, 2016, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Government had deployed at least 25 commercial or chartered and franchised trips to maritime islands to deliver about 12,000 tonnes of building materials.

"Hardware companies are also using their own fleet of trucks for delivery on the islands.

"We are close to completing all maritime deliveries. As of February 1, only 7000 tonnes of building materials were left to be delivered and we expect this exercise to be completed by the end of the month."