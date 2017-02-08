Residents take precaution

/ Front page / News

AS the adverse weather persists in the North, families living in the Naodamu residential area in Labasa Town have begun moving to higher grounds yesterday.

This newspaper caught up with residents at the Block 9 and 10 Naodamu Housing moving their household items out of the reach of floodwaters.

This as the water in drains along the residential area continued to rise.

Naodamu Housing resident Maria Naqarase said they had packed all their belongings and stored them on the rafters of their home yesterday.

"We are lucky to have our evacuation centre which is an elevated structure which is a refuge for families in this area when flooding occurs," she said.

"Since the heavy rain last week we suspected a flooding and everybody had been anticipating it.

"If the weather gets worse then we will move to our evacuation centre which is just two minutes walk away from our home."

Another resident, Nina Ramakita says the continuous rain has made them build compartments in their ceiling.

"I have been staying in this place for more than 14 years now and since then we have experienced five floods caused by cyclones and continuous heavy rain," she said.

Mele Rokoqica also of Naodamu housing said they began packed their belongings since the heavy rain started last week.

Meanwhile, acting manager Public Rental Board Patrick Vie said they had not received any complaints from tenants, adding they were aware of flooding in the past in the Naodamu area.

Mr Vie said once they received all information relating to the flooding, they would address the issue.