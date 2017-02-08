Stay alert, says Bolalevu

/ Front page / News

THE adverse weather is expected to be felt for a while in the Northern Division.

North divisional planning officer Alipate Bolalevu advised members of the public in the division to stay indoors during the wet weather spell.

Mr Bolalevu stressed to parents the need to keep their children safe and warm during this weather, adding they need to exercise discretion if the weather deteriorates further.

"At this point in time the meteorological centre in Nadi has been advising us to brace for more rain during the next two days before the adverse weather would clear out," he said.

"However, we are expected to receive more rain in the coming days. We should take extra care of our children in this weather as their safety is very important."

He said children should refrain from playing in rivers.

"We must be alert at all times especially for those located in low-lying areas. Most children love to swim in flooded rivers and water despite warnings and it is our duty as guardians to ensure that this does not happen," he said.

"Farmers in low lying areas are also advised to move their livestock to high ground."

Mr Bolalevu called on families to provide food security for their families, adding that while heavy rain continued people needed to be fully prepared.