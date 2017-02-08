Farmers fuss over fertiliser, machines

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Farming machines at the agriculture dredge in Labasa yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

THE Ministry of Agriculture has dismissed claims by northern farmers that they are mismanaging equipment and fertiliser meant for them.

Farmers in the North claim that machinery and fertiliser meant for their use had been at the Ministry of Agriculture dredging facility in the North and as a result have been written off.

Responding to concerns raised by farmers through this newspaper the ministry's principal agricultural officer North, Paula Tuione, explained the fertiliser was purchased as part of Government's two third and one third initiative to assist farmers.

He explained the farmers wanted the fertiliser free.

He also advised concerned farmers that machines at the facility were the property of the ministry which they would use later.

Earlier on farmers labelled the ministry's inability to distribute rice fertiliser and machinery as a waste of resources that the ministry could not afford.

Farmers claim that machinery and fertiliser was meant for them and was at the agricultural facility.

Speaking on behalf of the rice farmers in Qelewaqa, Sudama Nand said they were tired of waiting for the Agriculture Ministry to provide them with assistance over the past years.

"Instead we have been told every time that the ministry is working on our requests and that it would take some time because the ministry has scarce resources," he said.

Rice farmer, Karishma Deo said farmers could not sit back and let people waste Governments funds while farmers suffered.

Qelewaqa rice farmer Rishi Deo said when they visited the station this year they discovered the pile of manure and machines at the facility.

He said he had been asking for a ploughing machine and fertiliser from the ministry