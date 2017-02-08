Fiji Time: 12:05 PM on Wednesday 8 February

Rain expected to ease, says weatherman

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, February 08, 2017

RAIN is expected to gradually ease over the next few days, says Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar.

In a statement yesterday, he said a tropical disturbance located south-west of Matuku, Lau and was expected to move further away from the Fiji group with little to no chance of it developing into a tropical cyclone.

However, Mr Kumar said it was crucial that people take heed of the warnings in place and exercise safety measures at all times.

A heavy rain warning and strong wind warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji.

A strong wind warning also remains in force for land areas of the Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

With significant amounts of rain recorded in the Western Division in the past 48 hours, Mr Kumar said flood warnings also remained in force for all low-lying areas of Nadi and Rakiraki and with river levels expected to fluctuate with continued rain.

"Although rain is expected to gradually ease, there still remains considerable danger of localised flooding over next 24 hours as the ground is extremely saturated," he said.

"An improvement in weather is anticipated later tomorrow (today) through Thursday before another spell of heavy rain affects the country from Friday.

Meanwhile residents and commuters of the greater Rakiraki area are calling for better alert or warning systems during inclement weather.

Etuate Baleivanua, 32, of Nadovi said they reported to work as normal on Monday about 7am and were alerted shortly after that flooding had occurred in some areas.

"By then it was too late for workers in the town to return home," he said.

"We need better alert systems to help commuters reach safely and not be stuck in the town area like we just experienced."

Vinod Kumar,60, shared similar sentiments.

"We have experienced this so many times and still nothing has changed."

Mr Kumar said they had issued warnings two days before in anticipation of what was to transpire.

Businesses in Rakiraki were also feeling the effects of recurrent flooding in the town.

Rakiraki Chamber of Commerce president George Shiu Raj said businesses collectively lost more than $20 million in spoiled goods and electrical appliances since the flooding events of December last year — and the inundation experienced this week, caused by heavy rain.








