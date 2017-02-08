Fiji Time: 12:05 PM on Wednesday 8 February

Flotsam and jeTsam

The Editor
Wednesday, February 08, 2017

LANGUAGE barriers can be a hazard in any line of work.

Beachcomber heard of a gentleman who 'interviewed' a few sportsmen, who spoke Mandarin only.

Our friend did not find this out until just before the interview and the fact that interpreters were not available.

This did not dampen the spirits of our gentleman friend who through sign language indicated that what they had to say should be recorded.

During the interview he was forced to nod his head and smile, trying to be polite while not understanding a single word that was said.

But whatever the situation, as the saying goes, one has to find a way to get the job done eh!

Talk about making good of a very interesting situation!

In the face of a language barrier, work still had to be done.








