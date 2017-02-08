A proud moment for Pillay family

/ Front page / News

NEWLY appointed Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay believes his experience as a canefarmer will assist him in his new role.

Yesterday was a proud moment for his wife Premila Pillay and his three daughters as they witnessed the swearing-in ceremony at the State House.

"We have a family house in Moto, Ba, and this is a remote settlement outside Ba Town. I have been living in Ba for the past 22 years with my family and I live with canefarmers," Mr Pillay said.

"I have been a farmer and a social worker before I became a government member and I believe through my experience in this field, I am familiar with the everyday issues that families, especially farmers, go through.

"I was surprised with this appointment as I was only informed about this news by the Prime Minister on Monday but in terms of my plans, I will first need to be briefed before making further comments on my area of focus."

Mr Pillay is also the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Affairs.

"In my capacity as the chairperson of the social affairs standing committee, I will continue to focus on the reports which we will receive from Parliament and work on what is needed to be improved in the report."

According to the Parliamentary Remuneration Decree 2014, assistant ministers in Fiji receive $90,000 as salary.