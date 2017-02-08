Fiji Time: 12:06 PM on Wednesday 8 February

PARLIAMENT TODAY

Nasik Swami
Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Order paper

* Prayer;

* Confirmation of

minutes;

* Communications from

the chair;

* Presentation of petitions;

* Presentation of papers

and certain documents;

* Presentation of reports

of committees;

* Ministerial statements;

* Consideration of Bills

and

* The leader of the Government in Parliament to move, "That the amendments to the Standing Orders of the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji, as previously circulated in the Report of the Standing Orders Committee tabled on Monday, 6 February 2017 be approved as recommended and agreed to by the Standing Orders Committee".

Compiled by

NASIK SWAMI








