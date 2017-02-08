PARLIAMENT TODAY

Order paper
* Prayer;
* Confirmation of
minutes;
* Communications from
the chair;
* Presentation of petitions;
* Presentation of papers
and certain documents;
* Presentation of reports
of committees;
* Ministerial statements;
* Consideration of Bills
and
* The leader of the Government in Parliament to move, "That the amendments to the Standing Orders of the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji, as previously circulated in the Report of the Standing Orders Committee tabled on Monday, 6 February 2017 be approved as recommended and agreed to by the Standing Orders Committee".
Compiled by
NASIK SWAMI