Dr Reddy: 31 schools rebuilt, 64 under construction

GOVERNMENT has rebuilt 31 schools after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston while work on 64 schools continued.

This was told to Parliament yesterday by Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy after a question by Opposition parliamentarian Mikaele Leawere.

Dr Reddy said engineers were conducting scoping work on the remaining 64 schools.

"Tender documents have been prepared and it's due to be advertised soon so we anticipate that we would probably get this project off the ground in a month's time," Dr Reddy said.

He said the ministry, together with the Ministry of Infrastructure conducted an assessment of schools left to be repaired after the Category 5 storm.

Dr Reddy also informed Parliament that the ministry had noted a significant increase in enrolment numbers in schools.

He said through the Free Education Scheme, the enrolment figures had increased to 222,000 in 2014 from 212,668 in 2013.

"Madam Speaker, as a result of the Free Education Scheme, there has been significant increase in the number of students attending primary and secondary schools from 2014.

"In 2013, we had 212,668 students in the preschools, primary and secondary schools in Fiji, however, in 2014 this figure increased to 222,145.

"The enrolment numbers further increased in 2015 and 2016 with the 2016 figure at 226,694 students, 14026 more students now in our school system relative to 2013."

Dr Reddy also outlined that in the past, students were issued with the maximum fare of 80 cents per trip under the Bus Fare Scheme and parents had to pay the balance.

"As from last year, the ministry issued the full fare to all students and thus, parents are not burdened to pay the extra fare.

"In the maritime zone and some rural areas, students and teachers had to cross rivers or travel from one island to the other to reach their schools.

"We have looked into that and have provided boat and engine to ease their transport woes.

"In 2015, a total of 14 schools were assisted with boat and engines and in 2016, 22 schools have been provided with boats and engines."