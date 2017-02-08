Guide book for MPs

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image From left, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni, Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa and NFP leader Prof Biman Prasad during the launch of the Parliament of Fiji Handbook in Parliament yesterday. Picture: RAMA

PARLIAMENTARIANS now have a guide book.

The book titled Parliament of Fiji Handbook which was launched in Parliament yesterday, provides parliamentarians a better understanding about the roles and functions of the legislative institution.

The book also details the roles and responsibilities of MPs, mechanics involved in passing of laws, monitoring of government activities, engaging citizens in the work of Parliament and best practices.

Launching the book, Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni said the publishing of such document was one of the many ways to further boost people's understanding on how Parliament functioned.

"I am quite passionate about opening Parliament by creating the enabling environment and opportunities for citizens to understand this institution, how it works and how they engage in the work of Parliament," Dr Luveni said.

"This handbook is not designed to be exhaustive, technical compendium of parliamentary procedures as we already have this in the Parliament of Fiji Standing Orders."

She said the handbook does not replace the Standing Orders — the definitive rule for the way Parliament operated.

The handbook was compiled through the UNDP Fiji Parliament Support Project.