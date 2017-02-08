/ Front page / News

THIRTY per cent of Fiji's 330 islands are inhabited and susceptible to arms smuggling into the country, said Defence and National Security Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola.

This was revealed in Parliament yesterday after a question by Opposition parliamentarian Viliame Gavoka on security measures to prevent this transnational crime.

Ratu Inoke said the country's law enforcement agencies had limited physical presence in sufferance ports, maritime islands and marinas, restricting human intervention.

He said the ensuing National Security Strategy was in its consultation phase and was envisaged to realign and harness all security mechanisms and stakeholders of Government by June this year.

He also told Parliament that at the country's main ports of entries, in particular Nadi International Airport had X-ray machines and K-9 units manned by Customs and police 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

"Fiji's membership with Interpol enhances the border law agencies Interpol 24/7, a prompt international platform system that enables the rapid sharing of required data," Ratu Inoke said. He said the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) also assisted the ministry in its software program, the automated information system (AIS), that monitored all vessels that possessed transponders.

Ratu Inoke said the ministry, through the National Security Strategy, worked towards strengthening the community partnership already in place by the collaboration of all border security agencies to actively ensure a whole government approach and effective involvement.