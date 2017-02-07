Fiji Time: 10:12 PM on Tuesday 7 February

Raiwaqa eyes Vulaca trophy

ERONI TUINUKU
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Update: 4:58PM THE Raiwaqa Volleyball team will be featuring five national reps for the upcoming Vulaca tournament.

Head coach Peni Ratumaiyale said they had always maintained in the past but failed to win in a tournament.

"Our previous goals were to win or maintain and we have maintained but failed to win, but now I believe I have the players who can win," said Ratumaiyale.

The national volleyball reps playing for Raiwaqa are Isei Moses, Sanaila Rabuku, Nacanieli Rabuku, Peniasi Ratu and Jiuta Vateitei.

The Vulaca tournament will be held on February 17-18 at the Netball Centre in Laucala.








