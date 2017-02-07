MP sworn in as assistant Agriculture Minister

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay with President Jioji Konrote after his swearing in ceremony at the Government House in Suva today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 4:51PM MEMBER of Parliament Viam Pillay has been sworn in as the new Assistant Minister for Agriculture this afternoon.

Mr Pillay took the oath of office before President Jioji Konrote at the State House before Members of Parliament and his family.

He will assist Inia Seruiratu who is the Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management.

Mr Pillay said he would work closely with the Minister to achieve the best for the ministry.

"There are no plans yet. I will have to get instructions first before making further comments," he said.