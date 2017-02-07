Police Commissioner warns recruits against corruption

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho addressing the new recruits yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:42PM NEW Police recruits that are undergoing six months basic recruit course training have been reminded to protect the integrity of the Fiji Police Force.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho told 130 new police recruits of the importance of respecting the uniform, which they would one day wear and be proud of their service to Fijian citizens.

"The uniform you and I are wearing does not give us the authority to do whatever we want. I must also warn you that your uniform comes with a lot of temptations that could jeopardise your career," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"Do know that I will fight for you if you have been conducting your work the way you are supposed to and according to law."

He said he would not hesitate to terminate the contract of any police officer that did not abide by and follow the guidelines and work ethics of the Force.

"I will also not hesitate to kick you out if you have broken the law because I have no patience and no place for corrupt officers in this institution."