Student numbers increase in Fiji

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy (right) with Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar in Parliament today. Picture: RAMA

Update: 4:32PM THERE has been a significant increase in the number of students attending primary and secondary schools from 2014 because of the the Free Education Scheme.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy revealed this in his ministerial statement delivered in Parliament today.

"In 2013, we had 212,668 students in the pre-schools, primary and secondary schools in Fiji, however, in 2014 this figure increased to 222,145," Dr Reddy said.

He said this was an additional enrollment of 9477 students.

"The enrollment numbers further increased in 2015 and 2016 with the 2016 figure at 226,694 students, 14,026 more students now in our school system relative to 2013."