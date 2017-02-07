Suva residents advised to store water

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Parts of Suva advised to store up on water. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:28PM RESIDENTS living in parts of Suva will be facing intermittent water supply from 10pm tonight until 3am tomorrow.

Areas that will be affected are Navasa settlement, Ratu Sukuna Memorial School, British American Tabacco, Sukanaivalu Road, junction of Volavola (Mead Road up to Nabua roundabout), streets along Mead Road (Nabua Road, Sawau Road, March Place, Pikeu Street and Malima Street), Vunakece junction to Salato Road and Nabua roundabout to Grandtham Road.

The Water Authority of Fiji has attributed the interruption in supply to installation works at the Mead Road reservoir.

Residents in those areas are advised to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.

Supply is expected to be restored at 4am tomorrow.