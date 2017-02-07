Fiji Time: 10:12 PM on Tuesday 7 February

40 GPs employed as locum doctors

LITIA CAVA
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Update: 4:17PM FORTY private general practitioners are now working as locum doctors in public hospitals around the country, Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar has confirmed.

She said locum doctors continued to assist the ministry to achieve its goal of delivering prompt excess and quality health care.

"Ever since the program was launched, we have started to receive reports of shorter waiting times and greater patient satisfaction," Ms Akbar said.

The locum doctors arrangement began last year as a means of countering the doctor shortage in government hospitals.

For their services, general practitioners are paid $50 an hour while those who provide specialist service receive $80 per hour.








