/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Veresi Rokosalu (left) with wife Elenoa Dalawa struggles with their groceries across the flooded Paipai Bridge in Lautoka this morning. Picture: REINAL CHAND

Update: 3:43PM HEAVY downpour has once again rendered the Paipai Irish Crossing in Lautoka inaccessible.

When a team from this newspaper visited the crossing today, people were carting groceries by hand as vehicles could not cross the flooded structure.

Paipai is home to hundreds of people - mainly sugarcane and vegetable farmers.