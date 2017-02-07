Fiji Time: 10:12 PM on Tuesday 7 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FRA caution motorists

REPEKA NASIKO
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Update: 3:41PM FIJI Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson is pleading with motorists to be cautious while driving through areas affected by flooding.

He said some crossings have been washed out while a few bridges and roads remain closed to all traffic because they were still underwater.

Mr Hutchinson said FRA was closely monitoring the road situation in all four divisions.

"Please do not drive through flooded roads, find alternative routes where possible," he said.

Members of the public have been urged to contact FRA on mobile short code 5720 if they have queries regarding affected roads and crossings.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64360.6246
JPY 55.560952.5609
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45700.4450
NZD 0.67880.6458
AUD 0.64550.6205
USD 0.49390.4769

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 07th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Student turned away
  2. $490m drug bust
  3. 'Support Baber'
  4. Lawyer to visit Sawari
  5. Libyans intercept 1131 migrants off western coast
  6. In support for Fiji 7s
  7. Rest in Peace Joost
  8. Advice for landlords
  9. MP sworn in as assistant Agriculture Minister
  10. People stranded, unable to reach homes

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  8. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  10. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)