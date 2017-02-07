FRA caution motorists

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 3:41PM FIJI Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson is pleading with motorists to be cautious while driving through areas affected by flooding.

He said some crossings have been washed out while a few bridges and roads remain closed to all traffic because they were still underwater.

Mr Hutchinson said FRA was closely monitoring the road situation in all four divisions.

"Please do not drive through flooded roads, find alternative routes where possible," he said.

Members of the public have been urged to contact FRA on mobile short code 5720 if they have queries regarding affected roads and crossings.