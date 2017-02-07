Vodafone Premier League: Rewa resumes training

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Rewa football team during their recovery session at the Aquatic centre in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 3:26PM THE Rewa football team will start their training from this afternoon for the Vodafone Premier League matches.

The team had a recovery session at the Damodar Aquatic Centre in Suva yesterday after playing Nadi in the weekend.

Coach Marika Rodu said the players were on the right track for the 2017 OFC Champions League next month in Tahiti.

Former national and Ba utility Samuela Kautoga has also joined the side for the competition.

Rewa is pooled with the Marist FC from Solomon Islands, Tahiti's AS Tefana and Erakor Golden Star from Vanuatu.

The Delta Tigers will train at Saraswati Primary School in Manoca, Nausori.