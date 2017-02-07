Fiji Time: 3:39 PM on Tuesday 7 February

Handbook launched for parliamentarians

NASIK SWAMI
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Update: 2:01PM THE Fijian Parliament has launched a new handbook for its parliamentarians.

Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni said the handbook was designed to be an exhaustive, technical compendium of parliamentary procedures.

She said the handbook aimed to provide an introductory straightforward description of the Parliament as an institution, the parliamentary context and the main jobs of Parliament and MPs.

"This is the first edition and the handbook will be updated periodically, not least because it should be the intention of every Parliament to undergo a process of continual improvement," Dr Luveni said.

The book was developed by the United Nations Development Program Fiji Parliament Support Project.








